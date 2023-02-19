MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.75 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

