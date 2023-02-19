MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

