MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 304.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.