MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Newmont stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

