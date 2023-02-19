Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.82 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

EA opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,550. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

