Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.