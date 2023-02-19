Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 159,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 706,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

FCX stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

