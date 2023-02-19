Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 376 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $605.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

