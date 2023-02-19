Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 554 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Amphenol by 51.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 173,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 27.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

