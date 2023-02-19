Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 982 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

