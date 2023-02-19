Midas (MIDAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,766.99

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $4,766.99 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00421042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.99 or 0.27890587 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44301618 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,650.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

