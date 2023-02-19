Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $28.49 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.