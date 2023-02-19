Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,223.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,959 shares of company stock valued at $352,991. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.