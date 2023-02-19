Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,959 shares of company stock worth $352,991. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.