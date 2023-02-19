Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.92

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $30.24. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 384 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

