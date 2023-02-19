Monero 1-Day Volume Reaches $82.64 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $161.22 or 0.00656711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $82.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,549.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00400102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00555778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00172533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00191345 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,485 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

