MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,465 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

