Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.95. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

