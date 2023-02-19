Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

