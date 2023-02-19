Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

