Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $304.27 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $304.27 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00080802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00032569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 577,020,871 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.