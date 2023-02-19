Moonbeam Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $286.04 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00080304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 579,680,660 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

