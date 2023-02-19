Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $11.42 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $72.60 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $11.42 or 0.00045812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,677,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,359,172 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

