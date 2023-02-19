Morgan Stanley Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,430.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

