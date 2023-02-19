Morpheus.Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.32 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $99.32 million and $436,374.52 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00008579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 2.09321458 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $369,664.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

