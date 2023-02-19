Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

