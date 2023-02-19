Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

