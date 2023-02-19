Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

