MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.65% of MSD Acquisition worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

MSD Acquisition Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.