M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

