MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €217.40 and a 200 day moving average of €192.03. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €234.00 ($251.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.