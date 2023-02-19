MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $4.67 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00423962 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.87 or 0.28084041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00552139 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.