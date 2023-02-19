My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $672,502.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.01292779 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013852 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.79 or 0.01644388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,513 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.