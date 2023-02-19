National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$134.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.