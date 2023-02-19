National Bankshares Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.04.

Insider Activity

About Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

