National Bankshares Cuts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$5.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.10.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

