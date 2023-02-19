National Bankshares Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$92.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG opened at C$89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$90.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.64.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.