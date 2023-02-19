NatWest Group plc (NWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,054.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.53. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.18).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

