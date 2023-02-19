Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.24.
