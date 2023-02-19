NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.58 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00010389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $209.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00079540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00030641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001111 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,856,961 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 859,453,322 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.52436978 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $177,442,464.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.