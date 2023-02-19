NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.62 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00010531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $183.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00080720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,856,961 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 859,856,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.5690557 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $208,946,725.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.