Netwealth Group Limited (NWL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on March 23rd

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Netwealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Get Netwealth Group alerts:

Netwealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) clients; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as insurance, advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.