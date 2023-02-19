Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

