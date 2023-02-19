NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Critical Survey

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 2 0 2.25 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 92.11%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 2.62 -$36.08 million ($1.91) -2.49 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endologix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -106.63% -80.18% -37.19% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeuroPace beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

