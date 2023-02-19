Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Nevro worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 643,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Nevro Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:NVRO opened at $35.98 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,598.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.