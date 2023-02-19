Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

