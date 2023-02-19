Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

