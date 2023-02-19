NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

