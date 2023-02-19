Nishkama Capital LLC Buys 63,626 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 245,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.