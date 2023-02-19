Nishkama Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,000. Twilio accounts for 6.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio Profile

NYSE TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

